Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Now Covered by 140166

Research analysts at 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $130.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. 140166’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $110.84 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 90.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.84.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $648,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,152,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. FMR LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,165,000 after buying an additional 1,387,245 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 498.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,231,000 after buying an additional 2,735,537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,818,000 after buying an additional 799,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after buying an additional 68,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.