JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. 86 Research downgraded DouYu International to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered DouYu International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. DouYu International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $17.85.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.95. DouYu International had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DouYu International will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in DouYu International by 1,239.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 285,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

