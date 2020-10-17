Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DNKN. BofA Securities increased their target price on Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.30.

DNKN opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. Dunkin' Brands Group has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $87.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.07.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin' Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dunkin' Brands Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dunkin' Brands Group news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of Dunkin' Brands Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Dunkin' Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 175.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Dunkin' Brands Group by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dunkin' Brands Group by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

