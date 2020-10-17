Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CWST. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $61.77.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $545,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,020.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,623 shares of company stock worth $1,805,692 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,014,000 after purchasing an additional 915,603 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,594,000 after purchasing an additional 197,375 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,036,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 14.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 948,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 74.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 208,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 88,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

