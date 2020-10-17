Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $139.89 on Thursday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHIL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 91.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter worth $210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 142.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

