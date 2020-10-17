Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Crocs has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $51.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,057 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 550.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Crocs by 164.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,055,000 after buying an additional 477,656 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Crocs by 32.0% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,034,000 after buying an additional 400,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,041,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

