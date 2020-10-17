BidaskClub Lowers Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Core-Mark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Core-Mark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.75.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Core-Mark has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $34.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

In other Core-Mark news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,136.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Core-Mark by 278.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Core-Mark by 39,928.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Core-Mark by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Core-Mark by 320.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

