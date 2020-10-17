Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. HSBC lowered VINCI S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. VINCI S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

