BidaskClub Lowers CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CoStar Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $820.67.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $860.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 105.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $842.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $730.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a current ratio of 14.01. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,745,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in CoStar Group by 11,650.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

