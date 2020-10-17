Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services primarily in water depths and geographies. It operates ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups. The company’s offshore fleet includes drillships, semisubmersibles, jackups and deepwater managed units. Valaris plc, formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc, is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.06 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Valaris stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Valaris has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $7.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.54.

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.32. Valaris had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 237.15%. The business had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Valaris will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

