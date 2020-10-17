Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services primarily in water depths and geographies. It operates ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups. The company’s offshore fleet includes drillships, semisubmersibles, jackups and deepwater managed units. Valaris plc, formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc, is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.06 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Valaris stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Valaris has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $7.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.54.

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.32. Valaris had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 237.15%. The business had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Valaris will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valaris (VALPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 2,527 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 2,527 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $886,000 Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $886,000 Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $897,000 in Corning Incorporated
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $897,000 in Corning Incorporated
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 5,768 Shares of Methode Electronics Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 5,768 Shares of Methode Electronics Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report