CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Now Covered by WBB Securities

Research analysts at WBB Securities assumed coverage on shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. WBB Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 359.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CohBar in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of CWBR stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.84. CohBar has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

