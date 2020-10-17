Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after purchasing an additional 912,395 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,631,000 after purchasing an additional 907,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,739,000 after buying an additional 855,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after buying an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $148.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.64. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

