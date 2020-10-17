Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,819 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. AXA raised its position in Baxter International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 264,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,988 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 204,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,634,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average is $85.15. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

