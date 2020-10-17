iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

