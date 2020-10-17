Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,479 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,446 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $36,762,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,424.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 374,363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,468,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,565,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,369,000 after buying an additional 157,804 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $81.54. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

