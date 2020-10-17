Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $113.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day moving average of $110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $142.86.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

