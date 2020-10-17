Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $386.50 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.59.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

