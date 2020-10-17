Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 115.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,867,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 212,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,068 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.95.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

