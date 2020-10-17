Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,250 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 80,204 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 73,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $802,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.