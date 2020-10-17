Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,031 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,668 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,047 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.08.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $240.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.30 and its 200-day moving average is $173.20. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $243.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

