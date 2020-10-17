Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $139.71 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $146.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.63.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

