Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,830 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after buying an additional 1,293,131 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 45.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,662,000 after buying an additional 1,071,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after buying an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.37.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $168.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

