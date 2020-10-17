Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,878 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 55.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 34.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 20.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth about $259,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMB opened at $153.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

