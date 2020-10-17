Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $199.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.31. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.