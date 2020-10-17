Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of East West Bancorp worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4,068.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29,452 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 263.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $203,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EWBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $36.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.