Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 52,976 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 998,542 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2,663.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 371,700 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 52.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 103,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,887,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 417,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of SMFG opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.