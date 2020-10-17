Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000.

EFA stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

