Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 95,056 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,056 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 124.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 29.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,331.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in MetLife by 215.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $39.28 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

