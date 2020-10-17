North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,628,000 after buying an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,671,000 after acquiring an additional 112,055 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 16.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,642,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,647,000 after acquiring an additional 378,729 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,285,000 after purchasing an additional 686,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,567,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after purchasing an additional 573,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $66.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.