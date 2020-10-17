North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys New Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 957.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period.

FXY stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.70. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 1-year low of $84.62 and a 1-year high of $93.23.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

