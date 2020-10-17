North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.06% of AstroNova worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALOT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AstroNova by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 26.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 34.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 41.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter worth $94,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALOT stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. AstroNova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.03.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

AstroNova Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

