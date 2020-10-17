North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $45,000 Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Meredith were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meredith by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 76,946 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Meredith by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Meredith by 54.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 358,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 126,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meredith by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Meredith alerts:

NYSE MDP opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $538.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $611.20 million for the quarter. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 8.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Meredith from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Benchmark downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.