Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 72.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 347,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Xylem by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 712,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $93.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.95. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

In other Xylem news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,711.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $515,641.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,941.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,008. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.