North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires Shares of 1,174 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 92.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZION shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.19.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $31.14 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.