North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires Shares of 1,174 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 92.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ ZION opened at $31.14 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile
Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.
