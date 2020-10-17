SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,925,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,401,000 after purchasing an additional 289,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,540,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,503,000 after acquiring an additional 167,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,976,000 after acquiring an additional 168,831 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,822,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $97.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.24.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

