Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 92,321 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 235.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 542,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 380,719 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 30.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,221,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 286,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 43,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 2.26.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

