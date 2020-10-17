Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. 140166 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $51.61 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.