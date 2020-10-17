North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $35,000 in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Griffon by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Griffon by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GFF shares. TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Griffon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Griffon stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 2.23. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.46. Griffon had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $632.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

