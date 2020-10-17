Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 257.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 35.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of R opened at $50.13 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $57.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.03.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

