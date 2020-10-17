330 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in McKesson by 41,302.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 92,931 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $1,994,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $156.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

