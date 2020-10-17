North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 112.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.04.

Shares of BAM opened at $33.74 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 2,129,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $31,946,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

