North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 609 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock opened at $224.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $227.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.07. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.