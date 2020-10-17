North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 2,000 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.05% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDS. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 199,880 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 587.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 195,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 167,449 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 869.2% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 144,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 129,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 294.1% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDS opened at $14.77 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.