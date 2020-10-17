Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BZLFY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Bunzl alerts:

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $33.49 on Thursday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.