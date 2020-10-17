JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.85. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

