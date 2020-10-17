Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BZLFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $34.13.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

