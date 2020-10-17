Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

BZLFY stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $34.13.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

