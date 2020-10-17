Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BTDPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

