TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Raised to $43.00 at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRLXF. TD Securities assumed coverage on TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $35.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $32.50 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

