BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank cut shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

